Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United will have a new-look squad ahead of the 2022/2023 Sky Bet Championship season. Here is The Blades’ latest summer transfer window activity as of Friday, 29 July 2022.

After a successful yet heartbreaking season last time out, with a penalty shootout last gap defeat in the play-off semi-final, the Sheffield United squad is set to undergo its fair share of changes during the summer 2022 transfer window.

Fans will bid farewell to longtime heroes and fan-favourites,as well as welcoming fresh new faces into the fold as the Blades prepare to attack the upcoming 2022/2023 season on all fronts.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Star has compiled all the latest information about the club’s current activity in the ongoing summer transfer window, such as a full list of signings and departures, as well as the total net-spend.

When did the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for Premier League and English Football League (EFL) clubs, as well as those in the Scottish leagues, opened on Friday, 10 June 2022.

When does the summer transfer window close?

Clubs in England will have to cease their business and any transfer activity before the window closes.

It is scheduled to close on Thursday, 1 September 2022 at 11 pm.

Which players have left Sheffield United so far during the transfer window?

Sheffield United have been rather busy during the transfer window in terms of departures.

Blades fans have had to bid emotional farewells to long-time favourites and servants at Bramall Lane, as well as see players who joined the club for expensive fees leave on free transfers.

David McGoldrick ended his four-year spell at United where he netted 30 times in 136 games, leaving to join now-League One Derby County.

Scottish striker Oliver Burke, who joined from West Brom in a swap deal with ex-Blade Callum Robinson, has flown to Germany to join up with Werder Bremen.

Whilst five others have also departed through the exit door at Bramall Lane.

Here is the full list of Sheffield United FC departures, including the transfer fee that the club received:

Oliver Burke - Werder Bremen (GERMANY) - free transfer

David McGoldrick - Derby County (ENGLAND) - free transfer

Luke Freeman - Luton Town (ENGLAND) - free transfer

Michael Verrips - Fortuna Sittard (NETHERLANDS) - undisclosed

Jake Eastwood - Ross County (SCOTLAND) - on loan

Lys Mousset - released

Filip Uremovic - Rubin Kazan (RUSSIA) - end of loan

Which players have Sheffield United signed so far during the transfer window?

Sheffield United's £3m summer signing Anel Ahmedhodzic

Club officials at the Yorkshire club have been awfully busy so far in the ongoing summer transfer window - especially with arrivals.

Sheffield United fans have had the pleasure of welcoming exciting young talent to the club, as well as players that will add quality to key areas.

The biggest signing that The Blades have welcomed into the fold is that of Anel Ahmedhodzic, with the central defender joining from Swedish side Malmo FF.

Paul Heckingbottom has also made four loan signings, one being young midfielder Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

Here is the full list of Sheffield United player arrivals, including the transfer fee that the club has spent:

Anel Ahmedhodzic - Malmo FF (SWEDEN) - £4.05 million

Tommy Doyle - Manchester City (England) - on loan

Ciaran Clarke - Newcastle United (England) - on loan

Reda Khadra - Brighton and Hove Albion (England) - on loan

What is Sheffield United’s total net spend so far?

Net spend is defined as being the difference between money that a club has earned from player sales and the money spent on new signings.

As of Friday, 29 July, Sheffield United FC have accumulated no money in player sales..

Whilst The Blades have spent a total of £4.05 million on new recruits.