After what has felt like an eternity, English football is back as teams from up and down the country ready themselves for a gruelling season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have had tiresome and physically taxing pre-season preparations, as Sheffield United hope for a better campaign this time around.

The Blades ended last season in the play-off places with a fifth placed finish, falling agonisingly to a penalty shootout defeat to now-Premier League club Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have had a rather busy summer window in hope to address problems in key areas, as well as bidding farewell to longtime favourites.

Official squad numbers have since been revealed for Sheffield United, including for the new squad additions.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does Sheffield United FC’s season start?

The Blades are about to kick off their Sky Bet Championship campaign for 2022/2023.

Paul Heckingbottom’s quest for promotion to the Premier League began with a trip to Hertfordshire.

Sheffield United will visit recently-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road on Monday, 1 August 2022.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 pm in the evening.

Who have Sheffield United FC signed in the summer transfer window?

Club officials at the Yorkshire club have been awfully busy so far in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Sheffield United fans have not only had the pleasure of welcoming exciting young talent to the club, but also bidding emotional farewells to long-term servants at Bramall Lane.

The biggest signing that The Blades have welcomed into the fold is that of Anel Ahmedhodzic, with the central defender joining from Swedish side Malmo FF.

Manchester City’s young midfielder Tommy Doyle has joined on loan, as have Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clarke and Brighton forward Reda Khadra.

Whilst on the complete other side of the spectrum, United have seen three huge frontmen depart as Oliver Burke, David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset went through the exit door on free transfers.

What squad numbers will the new signings wear for the new season?

Anel Ahmedhodzic looks set to be thrown in for his competitive Sheffield United debut after a ove from Malmo in the summer

So far, only two of the four new signings have had their shirt numbers confirmed.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has had the number 15 bestowed upon him, whilst Reda Khadra will wear the number 11.

This article will be updated as and when the numbers are revealed for the other arrivals, as well as any further signings made by The Blades.

What is the full list of Sheffield United squad numbers for the 2022/2023 season?

Billy Sharp will be determined to return to full fitness soon and pull on the new shirt

The following is the full list of Sheffield United squad numbers for next season:

Goalkeepers

1 - Adam Davies

18 - Wes Foderingham

Defenders

12 - John Egan

15 - Anel Ahmedhodzic

5 - Jack O’Connell

19 - Jack Robinson

6 - Chris Basham

3 - Enda Stevens

33 - Rhys Norrington-Davies

20 - Jayden Bogle

2 - George Baldock

Midfielders

8 - Sander Berge

4 - John Fleck

16 - Oliver Norwood

23 - Ben Osborn

29 - Iliman Ndiaye

Strikers