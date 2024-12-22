Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An animal charity based in Rotherham has issued an update on the condition of 26 dogs who have been rescued from a single house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Adoptapaws UK charity were dispatched to an emergency call out at a South Yorkshire property on Friday night (December 20, 2024).

They rescued 26 dogs were rescued from the home of an individual with health problems, a spokesperson for the charity said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They rescued 26 dogs were rescued from the home of an individual with health problems, a spokesperson for the charity said | Adoptapaws

After having time to assess all of the rescued dogs - the majority of which are small-sized Lhasa Apsos along with a couple of chihuahuas - the charity has now issued an update on their condition.

A spokesperson for Adoptapaws said today (Sunday, December 22, 2024): “Oh what a 24 hours! All 26 dogs are safe warm and fed and now the long process of recovery begins.

“It was the early hours of yesterday morning before we had all of them fed and warm settling in their new safe spaces.

Read More Rotherham charity's urgent plea after emergency rescue leaves 26 dogs without permanent home at Xmas

“So after only a few hours sleep our team were back at our kennels ready to start the long process of checking each individual dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Grooming began, and it is a long drawn out process to start removing the matted fur, some of these poor dogs were unable to walk because knots the size of tennis balls!

“So it was a case of going very slowly and carefully. The recovery process is going to take months, there’s no quick fix sadly, the majority of the dogs need microchipping, all need vaccinating and neutering, that’s just the basics, but then on top of that many need dental treatment, some have hernias that need operations.

“Some of these dogs are so underweight so they have been started on special diets .Yesterday was certainly a very overwhelming day! Our team couldn’t hold in the tears any longer and every single one of them crumbled yesterday, before picking themselves back up, and starting again to help these dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have started estimating the costs involved for the treatment each dog will need and we well over £20,000 so we know we have a huge fundraising mountain to climb but we will get there!

“We have no choice! We have to!

“So please, please help us to help them, we understand it’s a difficult time of year for everyone so please if you can’t donate, share our post so your friends, family neighbours, work colleagues, community groups, work places etc can all see what is happening.

“And thank you from the bottom of our hearts to every one that has donated so far, everything that has been achieved in the last 24 hours is definitely a miracle, team work at its very best.”

Adoptapaws had raised a total of £1,287 at the time of writing.

For more information, or to donate, visit Adoptapaws’ Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Adoptapawsukrescue or visit their website at: https://adoptapaws.org.uk/