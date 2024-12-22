Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have carried out hundreds of arrests and stop-searches in an initiative to clamp down on violent offending in South Yorkshire, as part of which officers have clocked up an extra 9,000 patrol hours.

The work has been carried out by South Yorkshire Police’s Hotspot Response Hub, which has resulted in what the force deacribes as a ‘marked reduction in most serious violence (MSV) offences and anti-social behaviour (ASB) across South Yorkshire hotspots’.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained: “We monitor 48 MSV and ASB hotspots across the region and dedicate resources to tackling offending in these areas.

“The scheme, funded by the Home Office, has provided 9,000 additional patrol hours from April to November this year, enabling us to provide a strong presence, deter offenders, and make these areas safer for residents.

“Over the course of these patrols, officers conducted 182 stop and searches, and made 113 arrests.”

In the last three weeks, the force has also arrested three people in Sheffield city centre following successful stop and searches.

A 20-year-old was arrested near the Peace Gardens on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon, and two teenagers were arrested on High Street – a 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of cannabis and carrying an offensive weapon, and a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

The force also carried out a zombie knife amnesty, which helped remove several of these dangerous weapons off the street.

Police believe that by maintaining an increased presence in the community, officers have also been able to engage with people they work to protect, and we have received lots of positive feedback.

The SYP spokesperson added: “Local shop owners and staff have been happy to see officers on patrol over the last 12 months, especially in areas where ASB is more pronounced.

“Figures from the end of September show a drop in violent crime of 6.7 per cent and a reduction in ASB of 29.7 per cent across all hotspots since September 2023.”

Detective Superintendent David Cowley, force lead for knife crime, said: “We are always working to drive down knife crime in South Yorkshire.

“Knife crime is a leading cause of MSV and destroys the lives of victims and their families, and also ruins the lives of offenders who made the terrible decision to carry a knife.

“The hotspot team works closely with the Violence Reduction Unit and external groups to provide children with access to information on the dangers of carrying knives.

“We keep a habitual knife carriers index and aim to engage with those who do frequently carry knives, to divert them away from crime.

"Preventing knife crime is just as important as responding to it, and so it is vital that we address the issues that lead some people to carry knives.

“We have seen a 4 per cent reduction in knife crime over the last three years and are no longer in the top five forces for knife crime nationally.

“Whilst there will always be more work to do, I am glad to see a reduction in MSV and ASB this year and look forward to building on this progress in 2025.”