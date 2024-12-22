Middlewood Road North: Heartbreak as man, 71, dies after two-vehicle collision on major Sheffield road

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:22 GMT
A 71-year-old man has sadly passed away, following a two-vehicle crash on a major Sheffield road.

The crash took place on Middlewood Road North in Oughtibridge yesterday afternoon (Saturday, December 21, 2024).

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has now confirmed that a 71-year-old man involved the collision has sadly died, as they appeal for witnesses to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) has now confirmed that a 71-year-old man involved the collision on Middlewood Road North, Oughtibridge on December 21, 2024 has sadly died, as they appeal for witnesses to come forward. Picture: Paul AtkinSouth Yorkshire Police (SYP) has now confirmed that a 71-year-old man involved the collision on Middlewood Road North, Oughtibridge on December 21, 2024 has sadly died, as they appeal for witnesses to come forward. Picture: Paul Atkin
A SYP spokesperson said this morning (Sunday, December 22, 2024): “At around 2.40pm yesterday, we were called to reports of a collision involving two cars on Middlewood Road North, at the junction with Forest Close.

“Officers attended and found that a grey Skoda Superb and a white Suzuki Swift had been involved in the collision.

“The driver of the Skoda, a 71-year-old man, was treated by the ambulance service but sadly died later in hospital.

“His family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“The driver of the Suzuki remained at the scene following the collision and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

“We are asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Residents reported seeing an air ambulance land on a grassed area off nearby Stockarth Lane shortly after the crash.

You can report information to the force online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 595 of December 21, 2024.

You can access the force’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/8ydkk

Dashcam footage can be submitted via https://orlo.uk/WpAJE

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://orlo.uk/p8Zo7

