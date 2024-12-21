Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham charity has issued an urgent plea after they rescued 26 dogs during an emergency call out, all of whom are now facing being without a permanent home this Christmas.

The plea has been made by the Adoptapaws UK charity, which is based in Rotherham, after they were dispatched to an emergency call out at a South Yorkshire property last night (Friday, December 20, 2024).

All 26 dogs were rescued from the home of an individual with health problems, a spokesperson for the charity told The Star.

Some of the dogs had eye or skin problems, while others were extremely underweight.

The Adpotapaws spokesperson continued: “Today, we start the lengthy process of assessing health needs and behaviour, as well as starting rehabilitation.

“This is not going to be a quick fix, lots of time, patience and TLC will be needed.

“As well as huge grooming, veterinary and kennel bills so we are desperately needing your support we can only do so much fundraising ourselves.”

“Please help us work a Christmas miracle for these poor souls, we cannot change their past, but we can, we will, change their future, with your help.

“We are begging you dig deep, check down sofa cushions and in coat pockets, ask friends neighbours, work colleagues, and give everything you can to support them.”

The majority of the dogs are small-sized Lhasa Apso dogs, and there are also a couple of chihuahuas.

Anyone who wishes to donate can do so by visiting the Adoptapaws website at: https://adoptapaws.org.uk/ and you can also visit their Facebook page for more information on the dogs here: https://www.facebook.com/Adoptapawsukrescue