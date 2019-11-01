Police said a man was shot at while driving down Sceptre Road, Croxteth, at 7.50pm yesterday.

His car then collided with the girl.

Sceptre Road, Croxteth

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Paddy Kelly, of Merseyside Police, said the incident was ‘extremely worrying’.