Car shot at crashes into trick-or-treating girl, 12

A 12-year-old girl who was out trick or treating was struck by a car which was shot at on Merseyside.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 1st November 2019, 9:11 am
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 9:12 am

Police said a man was shot at while driving down Sceptre Road, Croxteth, at 7.50pm yesterday.

Read More

Read More
Homes in South Yorkshire damaged in arson attacks

His car then collided with the girl.

Sceptre Road, Croxteth

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: Men due in Sheffield court over life threatening attack

Merseyside Police said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

POLICE: Investigation continues into murder of man found battered on Sheffield wasteland

Paddy Kelly, of Merseyside Police, said the incident was ‘extremely worrying’.

He added: "The offenders have shown no thought for the general public and (it) has resulted in an innocent young girl, who was out enjoying herself, experiencing this traumatic ordeal."