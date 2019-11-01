Car shot at crashes into trick-or-treating girl, 12
A 12-year-old girl who was out trick or treating was struck by a car which was shot at on Merseyside.
Police said a man was shot at while driving down Sceptre Road, Croxteth, at 7.50pm yesterday.
His car then collided with the girl.
Merseyside Police said her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Paddy Kelly, of Merseyside Police, said the incident was ‘extremely worrying’.
He added: "The offenders have shown no thought for the general public and (it) has resulted in an innocent young girl, who was out enjoying herself, experiencing this traumatic ordeal."