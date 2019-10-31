In the first incident at 11pm yesterday, flames from a wheelie bin blaze spread to a house on Rolls Crescent, Rawmarsh.

Three fire engines were deployed to the scene and firefighters had to rescue a dog from the house.

Arcubus Avenue, Swallownest

At 12.20am today, crews responded to calls about a blaze on Arcubus Avenue, Swallownest.

In both incidents flames from the bin fires spread to the exterior of the homes they were outside.

In 2005, three members of the same Sheffield family perished when flames from a wheelie bin blaze ripped through their home.

The blaze in Batemoor Walk, Batemoor, claimed the lives of Anthony Brightmore, aged 68, his wife Patricia, 65 and their blind son Stephen, 35.

A 15-year-old boy went on trial accused of manslaughter but was found not guilty.

Mr and Mrs Brightmore died in their home but Stephen initially survived, although his burns were so severe he lost his fight for life two days later.