Nadeem Qurashi, aged 40, was found critically injured on land off Station Road, Deepcar, on Wednesday, July 24 and died a short time later.

Mr Qureshi, a former member of the Army who was no longer serving, was from Manchester and working as a delivery driver in Sheffield when he was attacked.

He was found with injuries to his head, chest, abdomen and lower limbs.

A total of nine arrests have been made so far in connection with the death.

A 17-year-old teenage boy and seven men, aged 18, 22, 23, 25, 30, 34 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

One woman, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and also bailed.

Seven of the suspects are from Sheffield and live in Bolsterstone, Lowedges and Deepcar.

Two are from Manchester.

Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.