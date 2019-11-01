Men due in Sheffield court over life threatening attack

Two men are due in court in Sheffield today over an attack which left a man fighting for life.

Friday, 1st November 2019

Craig Smith, aged 30, of Honeywell Street, Barnsley and Scott Toone, 26, of no fixed address, have both been charged with wounding after a 69-year-old man was found seriously injured in Dobie Street, Worsbrough Common, at around 7am on Sunday, October 27.

The pensioner was taken to hospital with severe head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition this morning.

The suspects are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.

