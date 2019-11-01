Craig Smith, aged 30, of Honeywell Street, Barnsley and Scott Toone, 26, of no fixed address, have both been charged with wounding after a 69-year-old man was found seriously injured in Dobie Street, Worsbrough Common, at around 7am on Sunday, October 27.

The pensioner was taken to hospital with severe head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition this morning.

Two men are due in court over an attack which left a Barnsley man fighting for life

