Burger King is preparing to open a new restaurant in Sheffield city centre, which will create 30 jobs.

The new restaurant will be based on the corner of Fargate and Church Street and jobs are now being advertised.

A restaurant manager, senior assistant manager, assistant managers and a shift manager are among the roles available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who are successful in joining the team will enjoy a variety of staff perks including flexible hours, free meals at work and 50 per cent off food and drink for friends and family.

Burger King is to open a new restaurant in Sheffield city centre

Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Sheffield restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way”.

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.

The new restaurant will be located opposite McDonald’s and Wendy’s, which are also popular burger chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy’s opened in December, with free burgers given to the first 100 people through the doors and a year’s free supply of cheeseburgers for the first three customers.