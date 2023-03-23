News you can trust since 1887
Burger King Sheffield: New city centre restaurant prepares to open and will create 30 jobs

Burger King is preparing to open a new restaurant in Sheffield city centre, which will create 30 jobs.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:29 GMT

The new restaurant will be based on the corner of Fargate and Church Street and jobs are now being advertised.

A restaurant manager, senior assistant manager, assistant managers and a shift manager are among the roles available.

Those who are successful in joining the team will enjoy a variety of staff perks including flexible hours, free meals at work and 50 per cent off food and drink for friends and family.

Burger King is to open a new restaurant in Sheffield city centre
Burger King is to open a new restaurant in Sheffield city centre
Burger King is to open a new restaurant in Sheffield city centre

Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Sheffield restaurant.

“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way”.

Founded in 1954, Burger King is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.

The new restaurant will be located opposite McDonald’s and Wendy’s, which are also popular burger chains.

Wendy’s opened in December, with free burgers given to the first 100 people through the doors and a year’s free supply of cheeseburgers for the first three customers.

Burger King already has a number of restaurants in Sheffield, including one at Valley Centertainment in Attercliffe and another on the Parkway Central Retail Park.

