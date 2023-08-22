Views on what the future of Fargare should be are mixed

The gulf between experts and Sheffielders has been revealed in a fresh debate about the future of Sheffield’s premium street.

Property and planning professionals think Fargate’s future success lies in a switch to coffee shops, restaurants, flats and culture.

Position of new flower beds has been marked out on Fargate

But many readers still think of it as a shopping zone. The discussion was reignited by HSBC closing its flagship branch and moving to The Moor.

On our Facebook page, Jackie Stanley said: "No mention of shops - crazy! Town centre is where people go to SHOP!"

Jamie Wright: "What they really mean is we can't attract any decent shops so we need to do something else."

Steve Platts added: "Coffee shops and bespoke restaurants? The entire city centre is full of coffee shops and bespoke restaurants. Why would we need more?! This council is an absolute disaster. Why can’t they see their stupid ideas aren’t working and have decimated the city centre?!"

Christine Bridges said: “Could do with a department store. Atkinsons is the only one left and that's at the bottom of the Moor."

Nick Shouler added: “If people stopped buying from Amazon and big online retailers making the elite rich small businesses would stand a chance."

Martin Singer commented: "Some positive changes but it can’t all be hospitality. Strong retail also has to be part of the offer. People won’t come for coffee alone. Ahead of it all must come massive improvements in safety and security. There are still far too many examples of examples of drug or alcohol fuelled aggressive behaviour, begging and hawking. Sadly that is the common lived experience of visitors to Sheffield city centre."