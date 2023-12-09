Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run 2023: How to watch huge charity event in Sheffield on Sunday, December 10
and live on Freeview channel 276
A huge convoy of tractors bedecked with Christmas lights and decorations is set to snake its way through Sheffield in the name of charity.
The Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run only started two years ago but has quickly become one of the highlights of Sheffield's Christmas calendar.
As usual it will be led by a tractor pulling Santa's sleigh, on which there will be a real Christmas tree.
But there are many surprises awaiting spectators as tractor owners from around the community again pull out all the stops for Sheffield's wholesome answer to the more commercial Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour.
This year, the popular event will take place on Sunday, December 10, starting at 5pm on Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, near The Blue Ball Inn, and finishing at around 7pm at The Plough pub, on New Road, in Low Bradfield.
It will wind its way through Oughtibridge, Wadsley, Loxley, Malin Bridge, Stannington and Dungworth, passing a number of pubs along the route where spectators can stay warm and enjoy some drinks and food while awaiting its arrival.
It is raising money this year for Sheffield Children's Hospital and #elysarmy, an appeal set up to help a young boy with a brain tumour.
The tractor run raised £2,500 for charity in 2021 and £4,000 last year, with organisers hoping to set a new record this time around. There will be orange buckets dotted along the route where people can donate. You can also donate online via the Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run 2023 JustGiving page.
The full route and approximate timings are below.
Blue Ball Inn, Worrall - 5pm
Hare and Hounds, Oughtibridge - 5.15pm
The Cock Inn, Oughtibridge - 5.15pm
The Sportsman, Wadsley - 5.40pm
Horse and Jockey, Wadsley - 5.45pm
The Green Shop - 5.45pm
Loxley Sports Bar and Grill - 6pm
Malin Bridge Inn - 6.05pm
The Anvil, Stannington - 6.10pm
The Peacock, Stannington - 6.20pm
Rose and Crown (bottom of garden) - 6.20pm
Our Cow Molly, Dungworth - 6.35pm
The Royal, Dungworth - 6.40pm
The Plough, Low Bradfield - 7pm.
For more information, check out the Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run Instagram account or its Facebook page.