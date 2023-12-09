Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge convoy of tractors bedecked with Christmas lights and decorations is set to snake its way through Sheffield in the name of charity.

The Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run only started two years ago but has quickly become one of the highlights of Sheffield's Christmas calendar.

The Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run is back in Sheffield on Sunday, December 10, raising money for Sheffield Children's Hospital and #elysarmy. Pictured is one of the festively decorated tractors from last year's event, which raised £4,000 for charity

As usual it will be led by a tractor pulling Santa's sleigh, on which there will be a real Christmas tree.

But there are many surprises awaiting spectators as tractor owners from around the community again pull out all the stops for Sheffield's wholesome answer to the more commercial Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour.

This year, the popular event will take place on Sunday, December 10, starting at 5pm on Kirk Edge Road, Worrall, near The Blue Ball Inn, and finishing at around 7pm at The Plough pub, on New Road, in Low Bradfield.

It will wind its way through Oughtibridge, Wadsley, Loxley, Malin Bridge, Stannington and Dungworth, passing a number of pubs along the route where spectators can stay warm and enjoy some drinks and food while awaiting its arrival.

It is raising money this year for Sheffield Children's Hospital and #elysarmy, an appeal set up to help a young boy with a brain tumour.

The tractor run raised £2,500 for charity in 2021 and £4,000 last year, with organisers hoping to set a new record this time around. There will be orange buckets dotted along the route where people can donate. You can also donate online via the Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run 2023 JustGiving page.

Another photo from last year's Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run in Sheffield

Where can you watch the Bradfield Christmas Tractor Run 2023?

The full route and approximate timings are below.

Blue Ball Inn, Worrall - 5pm

Hare and Hounds, Oughtibridge - 5.15pm

The Cock Inn, Oughtibridge - 5.15pm

The Sportsman, Wadsley - 5.40pm

Horse and Jockey, Wadsley - 5.45pm

The Green Shop - 5.45pm

Loxley Sports Bar and Grill - 6pm

Malin Bridge Inn - 6.05pm

The Anvil, Stannington - 6.10pm

The Peacock, Stannington - 6.20pm

Rose and Crown (bottom of garden) - 6.20pm

Our Cow Molly, Dungworth - 6.35pm

The Royal, Dungworth - 6.40pm

The Plough, Low Bradfield - 7pm.