2 . The Sheffield Christmas Market 2023

The Sheffield Christmas Market will return to the city centre on November 16, 2023. Just like in 2022, the Big Wheel and many stall will this year return to The Moor, supported by three cosy Alpine Bars and more than 50 cabins ran by local businesses. Plus, Father Christmas himself will be in his grotto for all to see! The market is always the centrepiece of Christmas in Sheffield - enjoy before it closes on December 24. Photo: Dean Atkins