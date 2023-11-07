November is upon us, which means Christmas is only round the corner. Soon enough the streets will be lined with twinkling lights and the smell of hot chocolate will fill the air, and the Christmas spirit will be unavoidable whether you like it or not.
While Sheffield may not be hosting a lights switch-on event this year, there are still plenty of festive events and markets to attend in and around Sheffield.
Whether you're looking for a festive fair to find the perfect gift while supporting local businesses or are looking for a Christmassy event to take the family one evening, there are plenty of ways to get in the mood this year in Sheffield.
Below are details on 14 Christmas markets and events taking place in and around Sheffield in 2023.
1. Christmas in Sheffield
2. The Sheffield Christmas Market 2023
The Sheffield Christmas Market will return to the city centre on November 16, 2023. Just like in 2022, the Big Wheel and many stall will this year return to The Moor, supported by three cosy Alpine Bars and more than 50 cabins ran by local businesses. Plus, Father Christmas himself will be in his grotto for all to see! The market is always the centrepiece of Christmas in Sheffield - enjoy before it closes on December 24. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Fox Valley Christmas Lights Switch On
On Friday November 17 from 4pm to 8pm the countdown will officially begin in Stocksbridge. Live entertainment will start at 5pm in the centre’s fountain area, including local performers and festive classics. Podcasters Laura and Becky, from The Laura and Becky Show, will turn on the town’s lights at 6pm. A festive market will have traders selling baked goods and gifts, plus plenty of food. Pictured is the event in 2022.
4. Sharrow Vale Christmas Market
The Sharrow Vale Christmas Market will pop up near to the Hunters Bar Roundabout on November 26. Running between 12 noon and 4pm, you can expect more than 100 stalls selling locally-sourced treats, produce and gifts for the festive season. Photo: Dean Atkins