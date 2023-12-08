Sheffield Christmas Markets named the 'most affordable' in the UK.

Sheffield ranks best in the UK for festive fun on every budget

We love Sheffield Christmas Markets - and now, there's even more working in its favour as it has been announced as the UK's 'most affordable' Christmas market.

The ranking from JeffBet considered markets’ availability (opening dates/times), accessibility (closest car park and train station), affordability (food/drink prices, entry fee, ice rink tickets), attractions (traders, food stalls, and ice rink) and appeal (online popularity and reviews).

Overall, the most affordable Christmas markets came out as both Sheffield and Coventry, while the least affordable - unsurprisingly - was London’s Winter Wonderland.

Sheffield Christmas Markets boasts more than 50 independent traders selling a variety of goodies from adorable log cabins across the city centre, including Fargate, Pinstone Street, and the Moor.

Its affordability ranking comes from its free entry and reasonable food and drink prices. Last month we revealed the full price list of the tasty goods on offer, this included:

Bratwurst - £7

Churros - £6 for basic or £7 with special toppings

Hot mulled wine - £5

And the almighty Yorkshire pudding wrap at £10

Shoppers can even take three spins around the sparkling big wheel on the Moor for £4 for kids, and £5 for adults. Plus, children can receive a gift from Father Christmas himself at prices starting from £7.99 - Santa’s Grotto is located at the bottom of the Moor.

According to JeffBet, Manchester was awarded the highest ‘must-visit’ score for its festive markets largely due to its sheer volume of food stalls and traders, with over 225 stalls across nine sites throughout the city centre - including around 75 food vendors - and a public outdoor ice-skating rink.

A JeffBet spokesperson said: “For most of us, visiting our local Christmas market is a staple of the festive season - but with many complaining about a lack of variety between traders or hiked-up food and drink prices, we’re more likely to travel further afield for a festive market and thereby miss contributing to the local community.

“Regardless of which outdoor event you attend, it’s key to be aware of ‘red flags’ that may dampen your experience if left unchecked. When purchasing food from a vendor, ensure those handling your order show good hygiene - especially given it’s flu season. Also, you need to be wary of traders who don’t have the prices of items clearly on show.

“When done correctly, a Christmas market is a heartwarming cultural experience that allows us to appreciate local holiday traditions - so, if you visit one, support local businesses and make memories with your loved ones this festive season.”

