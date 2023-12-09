Sheffield Cathedral has been transformed with a spectacular light show. We took a look inside.

Sheffield Cathedral is pretty beautiful all year round.

But this year, for a few days over Christmas, it has been transformed with a light show, which has been running throughout this week, until Saturday.

If you have been in the city centre on an evening, you'll not be able to miss it. The outside of the building has been transformed in winter darkness with projections depicting festive symbols, and with music adding to the experience.

The illuminations at Sheffield Cathedral's annual Christmas lightshow by award-winning light art projections specialists Luxmuralis. Picture: Tony Johnson.

This year, we got tickets to go and take a look inside. And I have to admit I was impressed by what I found.

Queuing up to get in was an experience. With persistent rain while we waited for our timeslot, I was pleased to have brought an umbrella, and I had great sympathy for the staff who were scanning the tickets of those waiting in the queue.

After getting to the front, we walked across squelchy ground coverings, sodden by this week's weather, and heading inside to the dry interior.

Taking a walk around, we enjoyed the first light show in one of the corners, before taking a look in the chapel and the crypt, beautifully decorated.

But the highlight was the light show at the end of the church, a huge projection onto both a massive wall and many of the pillars.

The lights moved, and rotated, but the sheer scale of the building made for a magical experience.

The movement of the lights on the pillars, in your peripheral vision make you feel like you're moving. It is an experience that truly fills your senses as you stand to enjoy the lights.

If it was at a concert, people would be talking about it enthusiastically. But this was in one of Sheffield's holiest and most historic buildings, and deserves the same enthusiasm.

The one thing that surprised me was that so many people seemed to be taking pictures on their mobile phones rather than simply enjoying the captivating experience in the towering location which made it feel so magical.

I hope they still found time to enjoy that feeling.

After nearly an hour inside the building, we headed out, after taking a look at the decorated Christmas trees, and voting for our favourite.