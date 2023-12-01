The countdown to Christmas got off to a great start, when the Coca Cola truck arrived at a Sheffield pub today.

Scores of Sheffielders had festive fun today, when the Coca Cola truck drove into town and stopped off at a city pub.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck delighted visitors at the Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane in Beighton earlier today (December 1).

Those in attendance at the Gypsy Queen were able to visit the Coca-Cola personalisation station with a purchase of a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar from the pub.

The event is part of the truck's festive tour of the UK.

The tour started in 2010 and travelled south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later.

Last year, it visited Meadowhall Shopping Centre, and before that it made an appearance at Fox Valley Shopping Centre.

The Coca-Cola truck emerged from the drinks company’s festive ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert, which first hit screens in 1995.

Popularly regarded as the start of the festive period, the Coca-Cola Christmas advert is a sign that the festive period is just around the corner.

1 . Scores of Sheffielders had festive fun today, when the Coca Cola truck drove into town and stopped off at a city pub. Scores of Sheffielders had festive fun today, when the Coca Cola truck drove into town and stopped off at a city pub. Photo Sales

2 . Christmas decorations Olivia Straw posing with the christmas decorations as the Coca Cola truck visited the Gypsy Queen Photo Sales

3 . Gypsy Queen pub The Coca Cola truck arrived at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton earlier today (Friday, December 1, 2023) Photo Sales

4 . Festive fun Codie Auriella Johnson with Posie-Etta and Jade Watson visit the Coca Cola truck at the Gypsy Queen Photo Sales