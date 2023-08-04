A 23-year-old has also appeared in court today after raids were carried out across the city.

A boy has appeared at court in Sheffield charged with false imprisonment and drug offences after a huge police operation in the city.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of two people to have been charged following a day of action across Sheffield targeting exploitation and modern slavery.

He appeared at Sheffield Youth Court today, Friday, August 4, charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and false imprisonment. He was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on a later date.

A boy, 17, has been charged with false imprisonment and a drugs offence after a major police operation in Sheffield. File photo

Christian Kennedy, aged 23, of Skelton Drive, Woodhouse, who was arrested as part of a separate investigation, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today charged with robbery, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of criminal property, and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was bailed to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on September 1.

South Yorkshire Police teamed up with various organisations, including HMRC and the fire service, for the day of action on Wednesday, August 2, which was part of Operation Duxford. A total of 18 people were arrested and five children, believed to be potential victims of modern slavery, were safeguarded.