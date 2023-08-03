Police are hunting a man in a blue coat who is wanted in connection with the shooting of a man in Sheffield which caused him to later lose his leg.

On July 2 at around 10.10pm, the victim, a 42-year-old man, got out of his car on Malton Street, in Burngreave. Within moments he was shot in the leg, in what police believe to be a targeted attack.

The victim sadly suffered injuries which have resulted in his leg being amputated.

Do you know this man? Police are hunting a man in a blue coat after a victim was shot in the leg in Sheffield on July 2, causing him to later require amputation.

Now, police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with the attack thanks to a description by a witness.

The witness described the suspect as a white man, aged between 30 and 40 years of age, between 5ft 5ins and 5ft 7ins tall, of a fairly large build, with brown eyes and a big nose.

It is also reported that the suspect was wearing a bright blue coat, which can be seen on the CCTV still.

Police can also confirm the suspect left the scene in an orange Mini Cooper and drove to Wood Spring Court, from where he then drove into woods alongside Grimesthorpe Road. From these woods, he left on foot along Upwell Hill.

The last sighting of the suspect was when he asked a member of the public for a lift in the Hinde House Crescent area of Sheffield at 10.30pm.

Detective Inspector Ronayne, senior investigating officer, said: "Our officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to locate the people responsible for this shooting.

"Were you on Malton Street between 9pm and 11pm on 2 July? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Did you see an orange Mini Cooper in the area around this time and do you have dash cam footage from that evening? Did you see anyone walking through the woods, along Upwell Hill, Hinde House Crescent, Hinde House Lane or any surrounding streets matching the description?

"I know the local community will be concerned and I completely understand this. I would like to stress we believe this to be a targeted attack. We have specialist teams of officers working relentlessly on this investigation and if you do have any information, we'd be keen to hear from you. I also understand that people may be reluctant to come forward, but I’d ask them to consider the fact a man has lost his leg in this incident and the people responsible need to be brought to justice."

If you have information that could help the investigation, call 101 quoting incident number 1071 of July 2, 2023.

If you have CCTV, dash cam or video doorbell footage, you can email this to [email protected] quoting the same incident number in the email subject line.