Andrew Nurse, 35, has been served a five-year criminal behaviour order barring him from recording police officers and other employees from city centre organisations.

Andrew Nurse, 35, of Sheffield, has been ordered to stop filming police officers or council workers in public.

A police statement says Nurse was brought to court by Sheffield's Safer Neighbourhood Services after he "harassed and antagonised council workers, police officers, university staff and other city centre organisations".

This follows a conviction at court last year, where Nurse pleaded guilty to using abusive, threatening, and insulting words and behaviour with intent to cause fear or provocation of violence.

Inspector Danielle Spencer said: “We received multiple reports of Nurse attending business, university and local government buildings where he has approached staff and members of the public whilst filming them on his mobile phone.

“Nurse has continued to engage in an antagonistic manner so I am pleased he will now be subject to strict conditions and enforcement should this persist. I am grateful to all the businesses and agencies that have worked alongside us and supported our enquiries into Nurse. I hope they can now feel the benefit of this CBO.”

The terms of Nurse’s CBO state he must not take photographs or recordings of any employee working for Sheffield Council, British Transport Police, University of Sheffield or South Yorkshire Police, unless he is more than 500m away. He is also prohibited from publishing or sharing any images/footage of employees working for those organisations, online or via other means.