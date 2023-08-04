An 'extensive' cannabis set-up with 113 plants was found, and there was evidence people had been living on site.

A cannabis farm has been uncovered at a car wash in Sheffield during a crackdown on modern slavery in the city.

A total of 18 people were arrested as police carried out raids around the city on Wednesday, August 3. At one property, officers seized class B drugs and five children, believed to be potential victims of modern slavery, were safeguarded. At another address, more drugs were found, along with 20 weapons, including lock knoves, a crossbow and a knuckle duster, and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers visited 12 car washes and six nail bars to carry out checks, with seven arrests made for immigration offences and the production of cannabis. At one of the car washes, an 'extensive' cannabis set-up with 113 plants was found, and there was evidence people had been living on site.

South Yorkshire Police teamed up with HMRC, the Yorkshire and Humberside Regional Organised Crime Unit, the Government Agency Intelligence Network, the Immigration Service, the Department for Work and Pensions, the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and local environmental health teams, for the day of action, which was part of Operation Duxford.

Chief Inspector Gareth Thomas, from the Sheffield Command Team, said the production of drugs is often linked to exploitation, with organised crime groups known to exploit children to sell drugs and to use vulnerable people to watch locations where they are storing drugs. He said that hand car washes were among the places where exploitation can take place.

"Importantly, this day of action wasn't just about delivering enforcement around crimes linked to modern slavery, it was heavily focussed on identifying those who may be being exploited and ensuring victims are given a voice and offered the right level of support, advice and safeguarding," he added. "Protecting the vulnerable is at the core of what we do, and therefore that was our overarching focus."

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who led on the Operation Bubbles aspect of the day, said: "The results from the operation show us that modern slavery is happening within our communities - it's happening in broad daylight and in places all of us visit as part of our everyday lives. I want the community to know that we are checking locations of concern, and making sure they are safe and no one is being exploited."