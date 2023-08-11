News you can trust since 1887
Austin Ainsworth: South Yorkshire Police officer loses job for using 'offensive word' on Snapchat video

South Yorkshire Police officer, Austin Ainsworth, has lost his job after being recorded using an 'offensive word' on a Snapchat video.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 05:45 BST

A South Yorkshire Police officer was recorded using an 'offensive word' on a Snapchat video, a misconduct panel has found.

An accelerated misconduct hearing into the conduct of Police Constable, Austin Ainsworth, was held on Friday, August 4, 2023, and was told how in June 2022, the officer was recorded on a Snapchat video in which he was seen and heard using a word deemd to be 'racist, offensive, inappropriate and/or discriminatory'.

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police state: "The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the above allegation, and that the breach amounted to gross misconduct.

"The outcome of the hearing was that the officer was dismissed without notice."

The former police constable was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct and equality & diversity.

