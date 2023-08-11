South Yorkshire Police officer, Austin Ainsworth, has lost his job after being recorded using an 'offensive word' on a Snapchat video.

A South Yorkshire Police officer was recorded using an 'offensive word' on a Snapchat video, a misconduct panel has found.

An accelerated misconduct hearing into the conduct of Police Constable, Austin Ainsworth, was held on Friday, August 4, 2023, and was told how in June 2022, the officer was recorded on a Snapchat video in which he was seen and heard using a word deemd to be 'racist, offensive, inappropriate and/or discriminatory'.

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police state: "The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the above allegation, and that the breach amounted to gross misconduct.

"The outcome of the hearing was that the officer was dismissed without notice."