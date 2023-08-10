Everything we know about the murder investigation so far as police hold press conference near scene of fatal stabbing.

An elderly man has been stabbed to death in Westfield, Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

During a media conference on Eastcroft Close, near to the scene, Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach confirmed the victim was in his 70s.

A police cordon is in place after a man was found stabbed to death on Shortbrook Close, in Westfield, Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation

Earlier this morning, South Yorkshire Police were called to the area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield shortly before 11pm last night (Wednesday, August 9) to reports that a man had been seriously injured.

What do we know about the murder investigation so far? Who was stabbed? Has anyone been arrested?

Officers and paramedics found the man with suspected stab wounds to his chest. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said on Thursday afternoon that nobody had yet been arrested.

Privacy tents could be seen in the centre of the nearby parkland, with the cordon stretching all the way around the field.