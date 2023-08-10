An elderly man has been stabbed to death in Westfield, Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
During a media conference on Eastcroft Close, near to the scene, Detective Superintendent Nikki Leach confirmed the victim was in his 70s.
Earlier this morning, South Yorkshire Police were called to the area of parkland off Shortbrook Close in Westfield shortly before 11pm last night (Wednesday, August 9) to reports that a man had been seriously injured.
What do we know about the murder investigation so far? Who was stabbed? Has anyone been arrested?
Officers and paramedics found the man with suspected stab wounds to his chest. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said on Thursday afternoon that nobody had yet been arrested.
Privacy tents could be seen in the centre of the nearby parkland, with the cordon stretching all the way around the field.
During the conference, DS Leach confirmed officers would remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community. She requested anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or may have useful dashcam or door all footage to get in touch.