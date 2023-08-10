A drug dealing duo have been jailed for a combined total of over 11 years after police seized 'significant quantities' of Class A substances from a South Yorkshire Property.

A man and a woman from Doncaster have been jailed after being found in possession of large amounts of Class A, B and C drugs during raids on their homes.

The investigation into Lyanne King, 43, and Sean Thompson, 52, began in December 2021 when officers executed a drugs warrant at Lakeen Road, Intake, Doncaster.

Investigating officer PC Emma Fothergill said: “Once inside the property officers discovered knives, Class A drugs and a large quantity of cash.

“A further warrant at Fairfax Road, Intake was then conducted on 28 August last year. On this occasion officers found Class A, B and C drugs, along with drug dealing paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

“Then on 17 May this year, officers witnessed a drug deal taking place from a car. The driver of the car was Thompson. The car was searched and officers discovered a significant amount of Class A drugs and a stun gun.”

The pair, both of Fairfax Road, Intake, were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, July 31.

King was jailed for eight years and four months after admitting seven counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class C drugs.Thompson was jailed for three years and five months after admitting three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a weapon for the discharge of an electrical incapacitant device.

PC Fothergill added: "The activity which led to the arrest of King and Thompson was delivered as part of our dedicated operation to tackle drugs supply and associated violence in Doncaster.