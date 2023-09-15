Dr Lane was about to retire to Spain when he was tragically killed

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A friend of a Sheffield cyclist killed in a road crash a year ago has spoken of her frustration at the slow pace of investigations.

Sarah Cotton said she understood public services were “massively under-resourced” but the long wait was unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends, campaigners and family will gather to remember Adrian Lane on Friday.

Adrian Lane was a keen cyclist

Dr Lane, of Greystones Road, was returning from a ride on September 15 last year when he was in a collision with a car at the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane. He died a short while later in hospital. The 58-year-old left two sons, Matthew and Sam, and partner Moni.

Earlier this month South Yorkshire Police said they had completed investigations and submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service “for a decision with regards to any charges.”

Family and friends gathered to remember Adrian Lane at the junction of Common Lane and Ringinglow Road in October last year.

An inquest cannot be held until a potential criminal case is completed or dropped. Details made public at the hearing could inform safety measures on the road, a popular cycling route to the Peak District, campaigners say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said: “I don’t feel that after a year it's acceptable to just keep telling us we have to wait for the inquest. That could take another year.

“There is more money for Sheffield's active travel. There have been several previous incidents. They could look at this without the inquest, so I don’t feel this lip service is acceptable any longer.”

Following his death, Dr Lane’s friends launched The Lane Campaign to demand improvements on the road.

'Die in' on Ringinglow Road as spot where cyclist Adrian Land was fatally injured. Pic by Llamasteve

They positioned a white ‘ghost’ bike at the junction where he died and in March blocked Ringinglow Road with a ‘die-in’ - lying in the carriageway - as part of their campaign.

Dr Lane was in the process of selling his IT business and moving to Santander with Moni when he was tragically killed.