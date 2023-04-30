Police have given an update on their investigation into the death of a cyclist in Sheffield seven months ago.

Dr Adrian Lane was returning to his Greystones home on the evening of September 15 when he was in a crash with a car at the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane.

He died a short time later in hospital. Now the police have commented on the probe into the circumstances.

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said they were still waiting for test results which they hoped would be back within the next couple of months. It means the investigation is unlikely to be concluded before June.

Cyclist Adrian Lane died after a collision with a car on a popular cycling route to the Peak District.​​​​​​​

The father of two had been about to start a new life with his sweetheart Monica Bolado in Spain. Last month, a ‘die in’, which saw campaigners lie down at the scene of the crash to demand safety improvements, was ‘ruined’ by angry exchanges with a motorist who wanted to get past.

Adrian’s partner Monica Bolado, in orange, at the 'die in' protest on Ringinglow Road.