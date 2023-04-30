News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
4 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
5 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
8 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

Police give update on probe into death of Sheffield cyclist Adrian Lane seven months ago

Police have given an update on their investigation into the death of a cyclist in Sheffield seven months ago.

By David Walsh
Published 30th Apr 2023, 17:21 BST

Dr Adrian Lane was returning to his Greystones home on the evening of September 15 when he was in a crash with a car at the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane.

He died a short time later in hospital. Now the police have commented on the probe into the circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said they were still waiting for test results which they hoped would be back within the next couple of months. It means the investigation is unlikely to be concluded before June.

Most Popular
Cyclist Adrian Lane died after a collision with a car on a popular cycling route to the Peak District.​​​​​​​Cyclist Adrian Lane died after a collision with a car on a popular cycling route to the Peak District.​​​​​​​
Cyclist Adrian Lane died after a collision with a car on a popular cycling route to the Peak District.​​​​​​​

The father of two had been about to start a new life with his sweetheart Monica Bolado in Spain. Last month, a ‘die in’, which saw campaigners lie down at the scene of the crash to demand safety improvements, was ‘ruined’ by angry exchanges with a motorist who wanted to get past.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adrian’s partner Monica Bolado, in orange, at the 'die in' protest on Ringinglow Road.Adrian’s partner Monica Bolado, in orange, at the 'die in' protest on Ringinglow Road.
Adrian’s partner Monica Bolado, in orange, at the 'die in' protest on Ringinglow Road.
A memorial white painted ‘ghost bike’ has been positioned at the scene of the accident, the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane. In autumn Common Lane was temporarily changed to 'Adrian Lane' in honour of the much-loved cyclist.A memorial white painted ‘ghost bike’ has been positioned at the scene of the accident, the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane. In autumn Common Lane was temporarily changed to 'Adrian Lane' in honour of the much-loved cyclist.
A memorial white painted ‘ghost bike’ has been positioned at the scene of the accident, the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane. In autumn Common Lane was temporarily changed to 'Adrian Lane' in honour of the much-loved cyclist.