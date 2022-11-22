Monica Bolado was looking forward to a new life in Spain with Dr Adrian Lane before he was killed in a collision on the Ringinglow Road. She said she was ‘amazed’ by the messages of love and support - including from two widows of previous ‘victims’ of the notorious road.

Monica and Adrian, aged 58, of Greystones Road, were old flames who had a brief relationship at Kingston University in 1994. They rekindled their romance 24 years later and were planning to relocate to Santander before the tragedy on September 15. He leaves two sons, Matthew, aged 27, and Sam, 17.

Since then, a memorial white painted ‘ghost bike’ has been positioned at the scene of the accident, the junction of Ringinglow Road and Common Lane.

Monica and Adrian were old flames who rekindled their romance after 24 years.

Most Popular

Monica said: “My life changed forever on the 15 September when I lost my partner, my soulmate, the love of my life, in a tragic road traffic collision. I came over to Sheffield for a week to tie up some loose ends and see our friends. I went to Common Lane on a daily basis and to my astonishment found someone had put up a proper reflecting sign with the name ‘Adrian’.

“I can't express how pleased I am and would like to extend gratitude to whoever did this. I feel that whoever you are, you understand our deep loss and love for Adrian. Living in Spain was going to be our future. Adrian was in the process of relocating to join me in Santander where we had planned to grow old together, whilst keeping each other young at heart. High fly mi querido (my beloved) Lane.”

Friends and family have launched ‘The Lane Campaign’ to call for safety measures on the Ringinglow Road. They have teamed up with Cycle Sheffield to write a safety strategy.

The first public meeting is at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 29 at the Dorothy Pax bar at Victoria Quays in Sheffield city centre.

Monica said she and Adrian planned to grow old together, whilst keeping each other young at heart.