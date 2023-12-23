From homecoming gigs by Def Leppard and the Arctic Monkeys, to Sheffield United's and Sheffield Wednesday's triumphant campaigns, the city has witnessed some joyous scenes during the past 12 months

The past year may have had its problems but there's been plenty of cause for celebration in Sheffield, as these photos show.

From revellers dancing in the mud at Tramlines to Blades and Owls fans celebrating their respective promotions, earned in very different style, the city has witnessed some joyous scenes.

This photo gallery captures some of the best crowd shots from big events in Sheffield during 2023 which have brought the city together in style.

As well as the Tramlines festival and Sheffield United's and Sheffield Wednesday's promotion parades, there are images from the rapturously received homecoming gigs by Def Leppard and Arctic Monkeys, plus runners taking part in the Sheffield 10K and half marathons, and the supporters cheering them on.