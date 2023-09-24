Thousands hit the streets for the Sheffield 10K, and we were there to take these 42 pictures and video

Thousands hit the streets of Sheffield today - as the Sheffield 10K saw runners of all ages enjoying the city's beauty for a major charity road run.

And the Star was there to watch and photograph those taking part, with 42 of those pictures shown below in our gallery showing the runners before, during and after the big run.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, the event took place this morning, and is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including Cavendish Cancer Care, Paces, Sheffield Futures, St Luke’s Sheffield Hospice, Snowdrop Project, Roundabout, The Children’s Hospital Charity and the Jane Tomlinson Appeal.

The runners set off in light drizzle from Arundel Gate, on a route taking them along Ecclesall Road, Rustlings Road, Graham Road, Riverdale Road, Endcliffe Vale Road and Brocco Bank, before returning back along Ecclesall Road for the big city centre finish back on Arundel Gate.

And after the main run, there were also mini and junior runs for youngsters and families.

Among those taking part his year was a runner dressed as an Eagle, as well as Westie, the Weston Park Cancer Charity mascot.

There was even a group running the race as part of a hen party.

Among those watching the race were Paula Higginbottom, from Wincobank, and Steph Foster from Leeds.

Paula said: "We've come to watch my husband and my two sons, Callum, George and David. They're doing it for St Luke's, in memory of my father, Brian, who passed away in April. They're trying to raise some money."

Lucy Fearon, from Barnsley, was watching the race with children Eliza and Oscar, and her partner, James Salter.

She said: "We've come to watch my brother, and the children's uncle, running for the Sheffield Children's Hospital. He's Sam Fearon."

She said they thought he would make a good time, and Eliza said she thought he would win.

Lynne and Mark Davenport, from Woodhouse, had an eye out to watch daughter Georgia, as they sheltered under umbrellas on Arundel Gate near the finish line

She said Georgia was with Sheffield Diving and she and friends were running the race for St Luke's Hospice.

And of course, there were the winners. This year saw Alex Smith of Sheffield Harriers reach the finish line first among the men, with Eleanor Baker the first to cross the line among the women.

