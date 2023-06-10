Pictures capture Arctic Monkeys' spectacular homecoming show at Hillsborough Park

From the upstairs room at The Grapes to a sold-out 40,000 capacity concert at Hillsborough Park: last night proved to be a spectacular homecoming for Sheffield’s favourite sons, Arctic Monkeys.

Traffic came to a standstill in Hillsborough last night (Friday, June 9, 2023) after roads in the busy neighbourhood were closed for the first of two sold-out Arctic Monkeys’ concerts at Hillsborough Park.

Last night’s concert was the first time the band have performed in their home city in six years, since they filled Sheffield Arena in 2018.

It comes almost exactly 20 years since they played their now famous first gig, at the upstairs room of beloved Sheffield pub, The Grapes, on Trippet Lane in the city centre on June 13, 2003.

Fans attending the eagerly-anticpated concert were delighted to see the band open with A Certain Romance, from their 2006 album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, followed up with Brianstorm and Snap Out Of It, while other songs in their set included Fluorescent Adolescent and Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

The Hives and The Mysterines warmed up the crowd with well-received sets.

The Arctic Monkeys are set to do it all over again tonight (Saturday, June 10), for their second and final Hillsborough Park concert of 2023.

Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys perform at Hillsborough Park on Friday, June 9, 2023 for the first of two sold-out shows. Photo: Dean Atkins

Arctic Monkeys return to Sheffield on the first night of their sold out shows at Hillsborough Park Frontman Alex Turner Photo: Dean Atkins

Alex Turner and Jamie Cook wow the Hillsborough Park crowds Photo: Dean Atkins

Matt Helders on drums Photo: Dean Atkins