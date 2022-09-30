The city has been hit by downpours and gales today.

But the Met Office said it would start clearing from late afternoon, leaving a mostly dry and clear evening, with a maximum temperature of 14 degrees.

Sheffield weather. Picture: Chris Etchells

Most Popular

Tonight will be dry with clear spells at first. But cloud is set to increase from the west with showers or spells of rain, heaviest over the hills and windy.

Saturday is set to be another windy day, according to the Met Office, with gales over the hills and scattered showers, especially over western hills. But there will also be some dry, sunny periods. Maximum temperature 16 degrees.

On Sunday there will be showers over the hills, with winds easing. Most parts will be dry with light winds on Monday. On Tuesday it is set to turn cloudy and windy, with heavy rain later.