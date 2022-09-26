Manchester Airports Group said DSA staff would be given a head start if they applied for jobs at any of its three sites: Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted.

It comes after Peel Group said operations at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be wound down from the end of October. Some 800 people work at the site.

Passengers queue inside the departures area of Terminal 1 at Manchester Airport: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A Manchester Airports Group spokesman said: “Following the sad news of the planned closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, Manchester Airports Group will offer all affected staff a guaranteed interview for vacancies across its three airports – East Midlands, London Stansted and Manchester.”

The firm is holding two jobs fairs which DSA staff could attend, he added.

The first is on Tuesday September 27 at Chatsworth Arts Centre in Long Eaton, Nottingham, for roles at East Midlands Airport.

The second is on Tuesday October 4 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Stansted Airport.

The spokesman added: “All affected staff from DSA are invited to attend, to learn more about available opportunities and the recruitment process.

“For anyone unable to attend the upcoming events, or for more information about available roles across the Group, affected staff should visit MAG’s careers website.”

In a statement Peel Group said: “Regretfully, no tangible proposals have been received regarding the ownership of the airport or which address the fundamental lack of financial viability. The high fixed costs associated with running a safe, regulated airport, together with recent events materially reducing prospective future aviation income streams, mean that a break-even business plan cannot be identified for the foreseeable future."