Is this sub-station Sheffield's best new building? Sheffield Design Awards includes 'People's Choice' category

Readers are being urged to have their say in a competition to find the city’s favourite new structure.

By David Walsh
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:39 pm
Voting is open in the all-important ‘People’s Choice’ category of the Sheffield Design Awards.

The Transformer - a mini-power station at Sheffield University - is one of the more unusual projects to make the 23-strong shortlist, which includes a string of well-known buildings.

The Transformer - a mini-power station at Sheffield University - is one of the more unusual projects to make the 23-strong shortlist.

    Leanora Simmonite, Sheffield Design Awards trustee, said the People’s Choice category was 'very important'.

    She added: "It is voted on by members of the public who simply want to see places they enjoy and value recognised.”

    Voting closes at 11.59pm on Friday November 4.

    The awards are run by Sheffield Society of Architects. They include honours for large, medium and small buildings, best house and best conservation project.

    All shortlisted buildings were completed between 2017 and 2022. The ceremony is on November 10 at Site Gallery, Brown Street, Sheffield.

