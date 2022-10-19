Arctic Monkeys release another music video ahead of their upcoming album The Car.

The music video for the Sheffield band’s I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am track is out now.

The Car album is set to drop on 21 October with ten songs, including singles There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint.

Alongside an upcoming 2023 tour with two dates in Sheffield, Arctic Monkeys will now also play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2023. Picture by Zackery Michael

Music videos for the two singles, released on 29 August and 29 September respectively, have already been enjoyed by fans.

Now, the Arctic Monkeys have shared the music video for their latest single, I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.

The video includes a live video of the band performing the track at the band’s recent King’s Theatre show in Brooklyn.

The music video for the album’s lead single, There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, features the band during the process of recording the album.

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs on stage on day three of the Falls Music Festival on December 31, 2011 in Lorne, Australia.

Lead vocalist Alex Turner brought his own 16mm video camera to document the sessions, later compiling his footage for the video.

The music video for the album’s fifth track, Body Paint, was also shot on film, and inspired by the process of filmmaking and the creation of symbolic imagery.

Last month, the Arctic Monkeys announced their UK and Ireland tour, with two Sheffield dates.

The band will be playing at the city’s Hillsborough Park on June 9 and June 10, 2023.

Arctic Monkeys lead singer Alex Turner performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2013 (Getty Images)

Tickets sold out within minutes of being released on Friday, September 30.