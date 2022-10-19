Arctic Monkeys release I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am music video ahead of their upcoming album The Car
Arctic Monkeys release another music video ahead of their upcoming album The Car.
The music video for the Sheffield band’s I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am track is out now.
The Car album is set to drop on 21 October with ten songs, including singles There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint.
Music videos for the two singles, released on 29 August and 29 September respectively, have already been enjoyed by fans.
Now, the Arctic Monkeys have shared the music video for their latest single, I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.
The video includes a live video of the band performing the track at the band’s recent King’s Theatre show in Brooklyn.
The music video for the album’s lead single, There’d Better Be a Mirrorball, features the band during the process of recording the album.
Lead vocalist Alex Turner brought his own 16mm video camera to document the sessions, later compiling his footage for the video.
The music video for the album’s fifth track, Body Paint, was also shot on film, and inspired by the process of filmmaking and the creation of symbolic imagery.
Last month, the Arctic Monkeys announced their UK and Ireland tour, with two Sheffield dates.
The band will be playing at the city’s Hillsborough Park on June 9 and June 10, 2023.
Tickets sold out within minutes of being released on Friday, September 30.
They have also announced a North American tour in April and May 2023 and a European tour in August and September 2023.