It’s a tradition that looks set to continue with a new record label looking to unearth South Yorkshire’s next singing superstar.

FiveBySeven is being launched by the music department at The Sheffield College. The unusual name refers to the five rivers and seven hills which populate the city.

One name to keep an eye on is 17-year-old Alice Ede who notably had her first gig at the city's Tramlines Festival last year and has already released two singles.

Jay Shortall, music lecturer at The Sheffield College, said: “The record label will be a professional organisation run by and for students. We would love to establish it as another cutting-edge music imprint in the rich tradition of the city’s music heritage. We are taking demos from students to help raise their profile, so they go further in their careers. We also want to support other acts across the city and beyond.”

The launch coincides with Colleges Week 2022, from October 17 to 21, which celebrates the positive impact of colleges on students, businesses and local communities. This year’s theme is staff, students and skills.

The label was launched at the iconic Leadmill on October 18 and the hope is that the first artists will be officially signed by April.

Since opening in 1980, The Leadmill, which controversially faces closure next year, has hosted some of Britain’s greatest artists including Pulp, Oasis and The Stone Roses. It’s also famous for playing host to the Arctic Monkeys early in their career.

Alice said: “It’s exciting to see a new record label get off the ground to help new talent at the College and beyond. One of my favourite things about the course is getting to perform alongside other very talented musicians in my class. The support from the tutors is also great.”

