But while tickets for the shows on June 9 and 10 next year are no longer available via the official sellers Ticketmaster and See Tickets, there is anger that Viagogo is now advertising them for three times their face value.

The ticket exchange and resale site is selling general admission tickets for the Hillsborough dates for between £183 and £218, which is up to three times the face value of £72.50.

Tickets to see the Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield in June 2023 reportedly sold out within 15 minutes. Fans have expressed their anger that tickets are now being advertised on Viagogo for up to three times their face value

What is the face value for Hillsborough Park Arctic Monkeys tickets and are they still available?

The same tickets were available via See Tickets and Ticketmaster for £79.75, including the booking fee.

On social media, one person said: “Arctic Monkeys tickets went on general sale at 9am this morning, around £85, sold out everywhere within minutes, except on Viagogo where the same tickets are £183. That’s double and a bit, disgusting and should be stopped.”

He added: “It’s daylight robbery.”

See Tickets states that ticket resale is permitted at no more than the price you paid and people should only use the official resale partner www.twickets.live.

What is the official resale site for Arctic Monkeys and how can you buy tickets?

It adds: “Selling tickets through unauthorised resale platforms will breach our T&Cs and those tickets may be cancelled.”

The warning has not stopped some people attempting to sell on Arctic Monkeys tickets for sky high prices.

On Twitter, one person was advertising two Arctic Monkeys tickets for £650 each, another was supposedly offering tickets to see the band in Sheffield for £400 apiece and a third person was selling four standing tickets to watch them in Manchester at £500 a pop.

Another person wrote: “Selling 2x Arctic Monkeys tickets for Swansea Arena. £600 ono.”

The crazy prices led to people having some fun on Twitter.

One wag joked: “Selling 2 x Arctic Monkeys tickets, asking price a 2 bedroom semi detached, open to offers.”

At one point on Friday there were reportedly up to 80,000 people in the online queue to buy tickets for the Arctic Monkeys’ 2023 tour, which will see them perform songs from their critically acclaimed new album The Car alongside classic hits.

Tickets had gone on pre-sale a day earlier, exclusively for fans who had pre-ordered the new album on the band’s official site.

Despite tickets only going on general release on Friday morning, some tickets have already gone on resale at face value via the official reseller Twickets, which was last night offering people the chance to buy four tickets to see the Arctic Monkeys at Hillsborough Park on June 10 for face value, plus fees.

As of 8am this morning, Twickets had no Arctic Monkeys tickets available for either of the Hillsborough Park dates.

But it is offering disappointed fans the chance to set up an alert so they can be notified when tickets become available.

Viagogo said in a statement: “Given the buzz surrounding the Arctic Monkeys new album, the demand and quick sell-out for their tour is not a surprise. We are pleased to give fans options and flexibility by providing an open marketplace where they have the freedom to buy or sell tickets, backed by our industry-leading guarantee.