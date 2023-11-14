Urban PItta Sheffield: Stone baked pitta company announces second location in place of Poseidon Fish Bar
The company's food was once branded "genius" by influencer Rate My Takeaway, who gave it a perfect 10.
A restaurant specialising in stonebaked pitta that was once branded "genius" by influencer Danny Malin, of Rate My Takeaway, is opening a second location.
Posters have gone up at the former Poseidon Fish Bar in Abbey Lane, Hunters Bar, announcing it will soon reopen as Urban Pitta.
The brand once received a perfect 10 from Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin, who said of the food: "This is genius. More and more people (when it comes to) takeaway food want to find something a little bit healthy. This is one option because it's just like having a nice healthy kebab.
"There's grilled meat and they're full of salad but in a beautiful, beautiful stonebaked pitta bread. You can taste the smokiness from the stonebake there. It's absolutely bang on."
It comes after the popular Poseidon Fish Bar shut in mid-October, with a spokesman at the time saying it was closing 'at the request of the landlord' who intended to 'open a sandwich shop there next month.'
The posters by Urban Pitta only says the location will be opening "soon", and that it will ring in its first day with a special offer to help charity.
All sandwiches on opening day will be £1.99, and "funds will be donated to charity for Sheffield Children's Hospital."