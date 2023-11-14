News you can trust since 1887
Urban PItta Sheffield: Stone baked pitta company announces second location in place of Poseidon Fish Bar

The company's food was once branded "genius" by influencer Rate My Takeaway, who gave it a perfect 10.

By Alastair Ulke
Published 14th Nov 2023, 05:31 GMT
A restaurant specialising in stonebaked pitta that was once branded "genius" by influencer Danny Malin, of Rate My Takeaway, is opening a second location.

Posters have gone up at the former Poseidon Fish Bar in Abbey Lane, Hunters Bar, announcing it will soon reopen as Urban Pitta.

The former Poseidon Fish Bar in Abbey Lane, which closed suddenly in mid-October, will reopen as the second Sheffield location of urban Pitta.
The former Poseidon Fish Bar in Abbey Lane, which closed suddenly in mid-October, will reopen as the second Sheffield location of urban Pitta.
The brand once received a perfect 10 from Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin, who said of the food: "This is genius. More and more people (when it comes to) takeaway food want to find something a little bit healthy. This is one option because it's just like having a nice healthy kebab.

"There's grilled meat and they're full of salad but in a beautiful, beautiful stonebaked pitta bread. You can taste the smokiness from the stonebake there. It's absolutely bang on."

Urban Pitta was once branded "genius" by Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin who called the food "absolutely bang on".

It comes after the popular Poseidon Fish Bar shut in mid-October, with a spokesman at the time saying it was closing 'at the request of the landlord' who intended to 'open a sandwich shop there next month.'

The posters by Urban Pitta only says the location will be opening "soon", and that it will ring in its first day with a special offer to help charity.

All sandwiches on opening day will be £1.99, and "funds will be donated to charity for Sheffield Children's Hospital."

