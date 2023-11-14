The company's food was once branded "genius" by influencer Rate My Takeaway, who gave it a perfect 10.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A restaurant specialising in stonebaked pitta that was once branded "genius" by influencer Danny Malin, of Rate My Takeaway, is opening a second location.

Posters have gone up at the former Poseidon Fish Bar in Abbey Lane, Hunters Bar, announcing it will soon reopen as Urban Pitta.

The former Poseidon Fish Bar in Abbey Lane, which closed suddenly in mid-October, will reopen as the second Sheffield location of urban Pitta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brand once received a perfect 10 from Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin, who said of the food: "This is genius. More and more people (when it comes to) takeaway food want to find something a little bit healthy. This is one option because it's just like having a nice healthy kebab.

"There's grilled meat and they're full of salad but in a beautiful, beautiful stonebaked pitta bread. You can taste the smokiness from the stonebake there. It's absolutely bang on."

Urban Pitta was once branded "genius" by Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin who called the food "absolutely bang on".

It comes after the popular Poseidon Fish Bar shut in mid-October, with a spokesman at the time saying it was closing 'at the request of the landlord' who intended to 'open a sandwich shop there next month.'

The posters by Urban Pitta only says the location will be opening "soon", and that it will ring in its first day with a special offer to help charity.