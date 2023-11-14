There are a number of farms in Sheffield where you can get a happy turkey for Christmas dinner - and many quality butchers besides.

Happy turkeys are tastier turkeys, and with Christmas approaching it's time to plan what will be on the table on December 25 - and where it's going to come from.

If you want a better breed of bird with all the trimmings this year, and want to support a local Sheffield business while you're at it, there are a number of farm shops offering well-loved, free-range poultry in the Steel City.

Farms such as Firs Farm, Hangram Lane and Wartiggs are offering some of the freshest poultry in Sheffield for the big day and are taking Christmas orders now.

And even then, there's always the choice to skip the supermarket this year and go to your local butchers to fill your order.

See our gallery below for just a few of the farms and businesses you can support in Sheffield to sort Christmas lunch this year.

Here's where to get your turkey for Christmas in Sheffield for 2023 There are a number of farms to get a fresh, hand-reared, free range turkey in Sheffield, and many quality butchers who can help you fill your Christmas order for 2023 besides.

Firs Farm, Ringinglow Road First Farm Sheffield is now taking Christmas orders for their hand reared turkeys and free range geese. Customer Paul Mullens write on Google Reviews: "We've had our Xmas turkeys from the Battyes for the last few years. Best we've ever had." Visit their website for information on how to call or email for an order form by visiting: http://www.firsfarmsheffield.co.uk/home.html

Hangram Lane Farm Hangram Lane Farm is now taking orders for all your festive meats, including turkeys, chickens, geese, beef and pork, and also have locally made Christmas cakes and mince pies to go. The farm claims it sells 1,000 home reared turkeys every year. Visit their Facebook page here for more information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079952971652

Warttig's Eastfield Turkeys, Bird Lane As well as sharing charming updates of life on the farm on their Facebook page, Warttig's Eastfield Turkeys is now taking orders for Christmas 2023. "Three generations family run farm. We have been providing farm fresh turkeys for 86 years," their page reads. Visit https://www.facebook.com/warttigsturkeys for more information.