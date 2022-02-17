Plans revealed for new Lidl at former Barnsley school site

The 0.95ha site at the junction of High Street and Doncaster Road has stood empty for the last five years, following the demolition and relocation of Goldthorpe Primary School.

Home Bargains were given permission for a new store on the site in 2019, but he scheme did not go ahead.

Now, German discount giant Lidl has its sights on the land, and has applied to build a 1,979 sq.m supermarket, along with 121 car parking spaces to the front of the store.

Access for vehicles and pedestrians will be taken from High Street, and a delivery bay will be positioned to the side of the store.

A design and access report drawn up on behalf of Lidl, states that the empty site”has a negative impact on the environmental quality” of the area, and the new supermarket will “improve the attractiveness of the district centre as a local shopping destination.”

“The support for existing businesses through increased footfall may lead them to maintain their presence within Goldthorpe and may also boost investor confidence in the local area.

“The proposals will also generate a large number of job opportunities for local people across a range of full and part time roles in an area where the unemployment rate is above the national average.”