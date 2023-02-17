Lidl will open its latest branch on High Street, Sheffield, at the the old Sports Direct store, next Thursday, February 23, from 8am. The new supermarket will include an in-store bakery and ‘ample’ parking for cars and bicycles, said Lidl.
Confirming the opening date, the supermarket giant said in a statement: “The modern store in the heart of the city will create around 40 jobs for the local community and new starters will be amongst the highest paid in the supermarket sector following the discounter’s wage increases last October. The store features the supermarket’s famous in-store bakery and ample parking for cars and bicycles.
“The store, which will be open from 8am-10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday, will give those living in the area access to Lidl’s high quality, best value products. From opening day, customers will be able to find exclusive deals and offers in the Middle of Lidl, including a Black Stand Mixer for just £24.99, a Carrera GO Car Race Track for just £19.99, as well as a Hair Straightening Brush for just £5.99.”
The new supermarket will be the eighth to open within Sheffield. The others are in Darnall, Southey Green, Woodseats, Malin Bridge, Castlebeck, Stocksbridge and Chapeltown, where a branch opened last month. There are plans to open another Lidl in Sheffield city centre, at the old Mothercare site on Eyre Street, across the ring road from an existing Aldi supermarket. Plans for a new Lidl on Rotherham Road in Handsworth have been approved, though it is understood that building work has yet to commence more than a year after planning permission was granted.
Liam Schofield, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said about the new store on High Street, Sheffield: “We have received overwhelming support from the local community and are therefore thrilled to be opening the doors to our new store.”
Lidl is the latest addition to High Street, Sheffield, where since late 2021, the adult-themed crazy golf site Gloryholes Golf, the German Doner Kebab restaurant and Wendy’s have all opened.