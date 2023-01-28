Picture gallery gives first view inside Sheffield's latest Lidl supermarket

It’s finally open!

These pictures provide the first view inside supermarket chain Lidl’s latest store to open in Sheffield, after work was completed on the new building.

Lidl GB opened the new store on Lane End in Chapeltown for the first time on Thursday January 26, bringing 40 new jobs to the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store features an in-store bakery, customer toilet with baby changing facilities as well as parking for cars and bicycles, and will be open between 8am and 10pm on Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Our picture gallery shows the new Lidl at Chapeltown in Sheffield

Lidl GB’s regional head of property, Liam Schofield, said: “We have long been committed to investing in Sheffield, to help boost the local economy and ensure as many people as possible have access to good quality products, at affordable prices.

“We have received overwhelming support from local residents and would like to thank everyone who has played a part in delivering this new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our pictures show the facilities at the new store.

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. PIcture shows the frontage

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. PIcture shows the frontage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. PIcture shows bread at the bakery

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. Picture shows special offers

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. Picture shows the fruit and veg aisle

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. PIctures shows the tills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. Pictures shows shoppers on the household goods aisle

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield. Picture shows the bakery

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield

New Lidl store opens at Chapeltown in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad