A new Lidl supermarket set to open in Sheffield has been delayed, despite a licensing application being submitted.

The grocery giant is opening a new shop in Handsworth, on the corner of Rotherham Road and Orgreave Road, where part of Dore House industrial estate is due be demolished to make way for the supermarket. Neither Lidl nor the Sheffield-based developer Ackroyd & Abbott, which is leading the project, would reveal a scheduled opening date, with the latter saying it was ‘subject to legal and planning matters beyond our control’.

Lidl recently applied to Sheffield Council for a licence to sell alcohol at the store between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week. But photos of the site taken this week appear to show that work has yet to begin, suggesting it will be many months before the shop is ready.

Planning permission was granted in January 2022, despite Rotherham Council objecting on the grounds that it was building a new town centre at Waverley, where it planned to include an Aldi. No time scale was given back then but the openingtimesin.uk website says the new Rotherham Road supermarket is set to open in late 2022, a date which has obviously passed, suggesting the project has been considerably delayed.

A new Lidl store on Rotherham Road in Handsworth, Sheffield, has been delayed, with building work apparently yet to begin a year after permission was granted. This photo shows Lidl's new supermarket at Malin Bridge, which opened last year

What other Lidl stores are opening in Sheffield and South Yorkshire?

But proposals for a new Lidl in Hoyland, Barnsley, have suffered a setback, after dozens of residents signed a petition opposing it, citing traffic and wildlife concerns.

This photo shows the site of the planned new Lidl store on the corner of Orgreave Lane and Rotherham Road in Handsworth, Sheffield, where work has apparently yet to begin a year after planning permission was granted

