The grocery giant is opening a new shop in Handsworth, on the corner of Rotherham Road and Orgreave Road, where part of Dore House industrial estate is due be demolished to make way for the supermarket. Neither Lidl nor the Sheffield-based developer Ackroyd & Abbott, which is leading the project, would reveal a scheduled opening date, with the latter saying it was ‘subject to legal and planning matters beyond our control’.
Lidl recently applied to Sheffield Council for a licence to sell alcohol at the store between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week. But photos of the site taken this week appear to show that work has yet to begin, suggesting it will be many months before the shop is ready.
Planning permission was granted in January 2022, despite Rotherham Council objecting on the grounds that it was building a new town centre at Waverley, where it planned to include an Aldi. No time scale was given back then but the openingtimesin.uk website says the new Rotherham Road supermarket is set to open in late 2022, a date which has obviously passed, suggesting the project has been considerably delayed.
What other Lidl stores are opening in Sheffield and South Yorkshire?
Work is progressing on another new Lidl supermarket at the site of the old Sports Direct store on High Street in Sheffield city centre, and there are plans for yet another Lidl in Sheffield on the old Mothercare site beside St Mary’s Gate.