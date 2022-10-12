The famous review magazine Time Out put the district at 35th out of 51 of the best bits of global cities.

It is the first time in the five years since the list was launched that Sheffield has featured.

James Manning, travel editor, Time Out, said Kelham deserved international attention due to its mix of old and new and the ‘friendly community vibe’ that gives it ‘such a vibrant feel’.

He added: “The area has really evolved and grown, and we wanted to celebrate it this year. This list will hopefully put the neighbourhood on the map for clued-up travellers – both from the UK and across the world.”

Everyone in Sheffield knows Kelham is one of the go to places for food and drink – but it is nice to see the district getting some recognition from outside the boarders of the city.

Time Out highlighted Peddler Market – the monthly festival of food, drink and culture – as one of the must see things to go to if you are in Sheffield.

The entry for Kelham states: “Once home to derelict warehouses and a few old-school pubs, Kelham Island has undergone a hefty transformation. Those old boozers (thankfully) remain but Kelham’s once-empty spaces are now filled by a glut of independent bars, restaurants, shops, cafés and breweries.

“A manmade island formed in the 1100s when a stream was diverted to power a nearby mill, Kelham Island is now a unique bit of Sheffield thanks to the beautiful waterway that runs through it. Walkable from the city centre, it has all the hallmarks of a hip neighbourhood – including street food markets, microbreweries, Michelin-guide grub and a vegan bar.”