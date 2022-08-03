Walking into Neepsend Social Club and Canteen at 92 Burton Road is much like stepping back in time – and for good reason.

For the venue is themed on a good old British social club from the 1970s.

The club has become a hit with customers in the first few weeks since opening, with many taking to posting reviews about their experiences onto Google.

There are seven reviews in total, all giving it a rating of five stars out of five.

Jennifer Duke posted: “As well as old school social club vibes and great food and drinks on tap, there’s table top football and darts at the back, decorated with merchandise from Sheffield F.C. Absolutely would recommend a visit.”

Daniel Oughton added: “What a concept! Absolutely amazing food, great beer garden, pub games, craft beer, and Sunday roasts too!”

Conor Brown said: “Nicest full English I’ve had in a long time. (The) home-made brown sauce was mega.”

The venue, which opened a few weeks ago, features a bar, games area for a quick round of darts or table football, and a canteen style restaurant area.

The venue is split into three main areas – a lounge at the front, the middle is taken up by the canteen and restaurant which leads to a pub games area at the back.

Old pictures of scenes from social clubs in yesteryear adorn the walls, whilst there are maroon coloured curtains that frame the live music stage.

The floor is decked out in traditional patterns and is inspired by the flooring inside a social club in Attercliffe that the owners noticed during a visit to the venue.

The nostalgic theme continues on the food menu.

You can expect traditional dishes such as Hendo’s pickled eggs, chicken chips in a basket and chips and scampi.

They’ll also have freshly cooked sausage rolls on the bar every evening.

Drinkers can also indulge in specialist beers from the award-winning Thornbridge and Abbeydale breweries.

The whole concept is the mastermind of owners – twin brothers Tom and Ben Miller.

They came up with the idea after a trip to a place called Absalon in Copenhagen, Denmark, a few years ago.

Absalon is seen as part and parcel of Danish culture in which eating and drinking venues are also used as community hubs where people can get together for events.

They incorporated the idea with that of the traditional social club popular in communities in the 70s and 80s and launched Neepsend Social Club and Canteen.

Tom, aged 33, of Crookes, said: “We really think the concept can work.

"We hope people who visit will look around, have something to drink and a bite to eat and feel nostalgic for a different time that is part of British culture.

“We also want to incorporate what we learned in Copenhagen to make the place a community hub.

"Once we are fully up and running we plan to hold events and to support different charities every few months.