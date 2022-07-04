Kelu, which means sky in Sardinian dialect, promises to be a luxurious Mediterranean ‘sunset bar’ serving cocktails and food for customers who can also enjoy views over the city.

The owners of family-run Sardinian restaurant Domo, which opened about three years ago and has since become one of the most popular eateries in Kelham Island, are behind the venue.

Domo at Kelham Island.

The venue is being billed as a ‘Sardinian Sky Lounge’ and allows visitors to sit back and relax looking over the Sheffield skyline from the top of the Krynkl development – a cluster of shipping containers which also includes the award-winning and Michelin-recommended restaurant Joro.

Visitors will also get to experience self-service fine wines from an Enomatic fine wine dispenser – a wine vending machine – and believed to be one of the only ones operating in Sheffield.

The interior includes a retractable roof, plenty of greenery and a built in barbecue where there are plans to serve up BBQ seafood on Sundays. There are also plans to have live music.

Krynkl.

David Cross, the man who launched the Krynkl concept, said: “We are delighted to have welcomed Kelu to Krynkl and very pleased that our popular rooftop bar is about to flourish again as we leave the pandemic behind.

“It is extremely gratifying to see the way in which Krynkl is now firmly embedded into the life of Kelham Island.

“There’s a total of 10,000 square feet in total, now playing host to some of Sheffield’s most exciting young businesses and some that are now genuine Sheffield landmark names.