These shows have been nominated as best gigs that people have seen in Sheffield, dating back to 1960s to present

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's one that people could probably argue about forever - but what is the best gig you've ever seen in Sheffield?

We have tried to get a handle on some of the greatest shows that the city has ever seen, by going out asking Sheffield residents what the best music show that they have ever seen in the city.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also asked some of the Star's writers the same question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result has been an eclectic selection of 11 nomiations, dating right back from iconic shows as far back as the 1960s, right up to high profile performances which had the city dancing this year.