Sheffield's favourite gigs: 11 nominations for the best gig in Sheffield by people who were at the shows
These shows have been nominated as best gigs that people have seen in Sheffield, dating back to 1960s to present
It's one that people could probably argue about forever - but what is the best gig you've ever seen in Sheffield?
We have tried to get a handle on some of the greatest shows that the city has ever seen, by going out asking Sheffield residents what the best music show that they have ever seen in the city.
We also asked some of the Star's writers the same question.
The result has been an eclectic selection of 11 nomiations, dating right back from iconic shows as far back as the 1960s, right up to high profile performances which had the city dancing this year.
The selections range all the way from international superstars to local heroes of the Sheffield music scene, and are listed in the gallery below.