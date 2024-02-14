News you can trust since 1887
Joe and Shirley Smith, licensees of the Sportsman Group Hotel, Penistone Road, Sheffield, pictured in March 1986Joe and Shirley Smith, licensees of the Sportsman Group Hotel, Penistone Road, Sheffield, pictured in March 1986
Looking back at pubs of the 80s and 90s

A nostalgic look back at some of the pubs in Sheffield from the 80s and 90s
By Jane Salt
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:59 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 10:59 GMT

Many of these pubs are now closed or demolished.

1. The Sportsman

The Sportsman Group Hotel, Penistone Road, Sheffield, pictured in March 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Byards Leap

The Byards Leap, Daresbury Drive, Sheffield, pictured in June 1990 Photo: Dennis Lound staff

3. Plumpers

The Plumpers public house, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in October 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Cricketers

Tony and Eleanor Howard of the Cricketers Arms, Bramall Lane, in May 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

