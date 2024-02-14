Looking back at pubs of the 80s and 90s

Many of these pubs are now closed or demolished.
1. The Sportsman
The Sportsman Group Hotel, Penistone Road, Sheffield, pictured in March 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Byards Leap
The Byards Leap, Daresbury Drive, Sheffield, pictured in June 1990 Photo: Dennis Lound staff
3. Plumpers
The Plumpers public house, Attercliffe, Sheffield, pictured in October 1981 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Cricketers
Tony and Eleanor Howard of the Cricketers Arms, Bramall Lane, in May 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers