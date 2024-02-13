Rebels was one of the most popular rock clubs in the north of England in the 1980s and 1990s, writes Neil Anderson.

Offering a trouble-free escape from the mainstream, the venue quickly built a loyal and devoted community. The rock scene truly exploded in the mid to late '80s, and Rebels became the nightclub-charged epicentre of the movement.

Sheffield's own Def Leppard were at the forefront throughout – they even performed at the venue in an earlier guise.

But Rebels might never have happened if the final Sheffield venture of one of the city’s most famous entrepreneurs had worked out.

Few people realise Peter Stringfellow had more than a little hand in the future launch of the region’s undisputed king of rock clubs.

It was he that opened the Penthouse in 1969 in the space destined to become Rebels years later.

His love affair with the venue sited many floors above Dixon Lane didn’t last long. If it had, well, there might have never been a rock club at all.

Peter Stringfellow ended up selling the Penthouse business within months of opening and moved his business interests to Leeds.

It was, in his eyes, a disaster. Fighting became a consistent problem.

Rebels was the brainchild of former Limit bouncer Steve Baxendale.

He said: “On opening night I thought no one had come. I came down the street and only saw four people stood outside. I was gutted.

“But then I opened bottom doors and over 1,000 people were on the stairs - all seven flights of ‘em.”

Rebels provided a dedicated nightclub for the rockers after they’d finished at the likes of the Wapentake.

The newly republished ‘Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1980s Sheffield’ has a chapter devoted to the city’s rock scene – including Rebels: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/dirty-stop-outs-guide-to-1980s-sheffield

1 . Rebels crowd The crowd at Rebels in Sheffield Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales

2 . Bailey Brothers Celebrated DJs the Bailey Brothers would perform at Rebels Photo: Neil Anderson Photo Sales