Retro: 9 little known facts about these Sheffield suburbs including Sherlock Holmes in Burngreave

There are plenty of interesting things about Sheffield, but are you familiar with these 9 facts that help define the city’s suburbs?

By David Walsh, Kian Rains
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:01 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 09:31 GMT

If you search up Sheffield on the internet, you are bound to find a wealth of information about the city’s history and lists upon lists of interesting facts.

We’ve created a list of nine of the lesser known but most interesting facts about these Sheffield suburbs that might leave you wondering how much you really know about the area you live in.

These are facts about Sheffield suburbs that you might not have known.

Mary, Queen of Scots was imprisoned at Manor Lodge and Sheffield Castle after she arrived in the city in 1570. She first stayed at Manor Lodge in 1573 and from this date she stayed here for several months at a time every year. Her ghost is said to haunt the Turret House building.

Broomhill - During World War II, stores bombed out of the city centre re-located here to continue business.

Sandygate in Crosspool is home to the oldest football ground in the world and is the residence of Hallam FC.

