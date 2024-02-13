If you search up Sheffield on the internet, you are bound to find a wealth of information about the city’s history and lists upon lists of interesting facts.
We’ve created a list of nine of the lesser known but most interesting facts about these Sheffield suburbs that might leave you wondering how much you really know about the area you live in.
2. Manor - Mary Queen of Scots
Mary, Queen of Scots was imprisoned at Manor Lodge and Sheffield Castle after she arrived in the city in 1570. She first stayed at Manor Lodge in 1573 and from this date she stayed here for several months at a time every year. Her ghost is said to haunt the Turret House building. Photo: Google
3. Broomhill
Broomhill - During World War II, stores bombed out of the city centre re-located here to continue business. Photo: Google
4. Crosspool
Sandygate in Crosspool is home to the oldest football ground in the world and is the residence of Hallam FC. Photo: JPI Media