It was the year of the Chernobyl disaster and the Mir space station launch, while, in Britain, Casualty and Neighbours first hit TV screens.

In Sheffield, future Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner was born, while another city legend, Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill also entered this world.

This retro photo gallery captures some of the big events in Sheffield that year, including the blizzards which brought the city to a virtual standstill, a young Naseem Hamed winning his first fight, and a spectacular world record attempt.

It also shows everyday life as it was back then, with Bendibuses snaking their way through the streets, Redgates toy store making youngsters’ dreams come true, and shoppers browsing the stalls at Castle Market.

A royal visit to Fletchers bakery, legendary funnyman Bobby Knutt tying the knot and a glimpse inside the luxurious dining room of the city’s Hallam Tower Hotel feature too in this fascinating collection of black and white images taking you back nearly 40 years.

You’ll also see 80s shops on London Road, The Moor and Division Street, pupils at Silverdale and King Ecgbert schools, and pubs and their landlords from the decade.

These photos are sure to bring back memories for those who around back then. What do you miss most about the 80s?

The images are taken from The Star’s archives and from Picture Sheffield.

A quiet Sheffield city centre during the blizzards in 1986

1. Blizzards

A quiet Sheffield city centre during the blizzards in 1986 | Sheffield Newspapers

The bandstand on the The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1986

2. The Moor

The bandstand on the The Moor, Sheffield city centre, in October 1986 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Christmas shoppers at Sheffield's Castle Fish Market in November 1986

3. Castle Market

Christmas shoppers at Sheffield's Castle Fish Market in November 1986 | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Dave Tollerfield (left), of the Red Lion pub, and Mark Dalton, of the White Lion pub, pictured in 1986

4. Red Lion and White Lion

Dave Tollerfield (left), of the Red Lion pub, and Mark Dalton, of the White Lion pub, pictured in 1986 | Sheffield Newspapers

